Atmosphere Core unveils India foray plans

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Hospitality firm Atmosphere Core on Thursday announced plans to enter the Indian market and said it has signed eight hotels and resorts, with the first property set to be opened in Kolkata in the April-June period of 2024.

The remaining seven properties will be located in Goa, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Coorg, Kannur, Bhubaneswar and another one in Kolkata.

The company will operate some properties under their own brand and some under another brand, the company said, without divulging further details.

"India's rich cultural tapestry and diverse landscapes offer immense potential for extraordinary hospitality. With our commitment to sustainability and the 'Joy of Giving,' we aim to create a hospitality legacy in India," Atmosphere Hospitality's Chairman Dipti Ranjan Patnaik stated.

The company, which has launched three brands and eight resorts in Maldives within the last 10 years, said it plans to have overall 25 properties in India by 2025.

"Our commitment to organic growth, sustainable development, and distinctive brand experiences has transformed the Maldives, and we are thrilled to bring this transformation to India," said Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core. PTI RSN DRR