ATPA calls for prioritising quality to restore buyer confidence

Jorhat, Sept 11 (PTI) The Assam Tea Planters' Association (ATPA) has called for prioritising quality to restore buyer confidence and stabilise production volumes to address the ongoing crisis affecting both large and small-scale tea growers in North India.

"Quality is the only way forward....The time has come for North India to make a decisive shift toward quality'', ATPA chairman Samudra P Baruva said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

Quality does not mean just taste, but it means compliance with FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) standards, which is crucial for restoring credibility in the market, he said.

The oldest association representing the interests of ethnic tea planters in Assam, ATPA highlighted that the current market glut, driven by excessive cropping in recent months, has flooded the market with poor-quality teas.

''This oversupply has resulted in crippling price realisations for the plantation sector, which is already struggling with fixed production costs'', Baruva said.

Adding to the industry's challenges, the ATPA chairman pointed out that a significant portion of teas listed at the Guwahati and Siliguri Tea Auction Centres (GTAC and STAC) were found to be non-compliant with FSSAI standards this year, as per FAITTA (Federation of All India Tea Traders' Associations).

This non-compliance has led buyers to shift toward South Indian teas and even imported teas from Africa, as packers face legal risks for sourcing non-compliant products, he said.

"Major packeteers are losing interest in Assam and West Bengal teas, which is an alarming trend," he warned.

ATPA proposes a minimum price of Rs 25 per kilogram for green leaf, with at least 40 per cent fine count to ensure fair compensation for growers producing compliant leaf.

"At this price point, Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) will be compelled to reject substandard leaf, improving overall quality," Baruva said.

The ATPA also urged the Tea Board to map and enforce quality parameters for green leaf sourced from regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Bihar, which have been flagged for contributing to the quality crisis, he said.

The ATPA recommends that the Tea Board allocate maximum funds toward quality enhancement programmes for small tea growers, including subsidies for battery-operated plucking machines and other innovations that improve leaf quality.

Baruva said that to compete with cheaper teas from countries like Kenya and Sri Lanka, the government should provide incentives such as transport subsidies and enhancements in RODTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products).

"Exports must be incentivised to protect India's global market share," he asserted.

The ATPA also demands stricter controls over imported teas meant for re-export to prevent leakage into the domestic market, which undermines local growers and manufacturers.

The ATPA has also called for a unified industry effort to promote Indian teas both domestically and globally.

"Educating domestic consumers about the quality difference in tea is essential for better realisation of premium teas," he said.

Defending industry self-regulation, the ATPA chairman also defended the industry's recent move toward 100 per cent dust auctions and early closures last year, describing it as a "self-regulation mechanism" aimed at improving quality and compliance.

"These measures may face initial resistance, but they are vital for the long-term health of the industry," he added.

The ATPA appealed to all stakeholders—including the government, growers, and packers—to act swiftly to safeguard the future of Assam's tea industry as it is ''not just about economics but about preserving the identity and heritage of Assam," Baruva said.