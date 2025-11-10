ATSEPA urges govt to modernise navigation systems across major airports

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) ATSEPA, an electronic engineers' body at state-owned AAI, has urged the government to immediately modernise navigation systems across major airports with priority funding, in the backdrop of air traffic control system issues impacting flight operations at the Delhi airport last week.

Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) are the main functions of Air Navigation Services (ANS) and Air Traffic Management (ATM).

In an email communication to the Civil Aviation Minister, the Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Association (ATSEPA) India also alleged that despite early warnings, proposals, and continuous representations, CNS system upgradation, redundancy creation, and proper deployment of trained engineers have not been taken up with the urgency required for a 24X7 essential aviation service.

The letter comes amid air traffic services disruptions at GMR Group-run Delhi International Airport last week, where hundreds of flights were affected due to a glitch in the ATC messaging system.

"The recent operational disruptions at Delhi Airport have once again highlighted a long-standing and serious concern repeatedly raised by ATSEPA (INDIA), the neglect of CNS infrastructure and the continuous sidelining of technical inputs provided by CNS engineers to AAI leadership," the association office bearer Yogendra Gautam said in the communication, with copies marked to the Secretary Civil Aviation and AAI chairman.

The association also urged the government to direct the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to incorporate CNS engineers' recommendations while procuring or upgrading operational systems and ensure optimal utilisation of CNS manpower, avoiding their diversion to non-CNS roles.

Along with this, there is also a need to "review ATM operational practices, where reluctance to manual fallback and over-dependence on outdated automation have led to avoidable errors", the association said in the communication.

Aviation safety today, ATSEPA said, requires strong technology, competent technical manpower, and modern systems and not "expansion of supervisory posts".

Claiming that the crisis originated from outdated systems, such as the automated message switching system (AMSS) that lacks redundancy and modern capability, the association alleged that instead of acknowledging these "core issues", public attention has been misdirected toward ATCO manpower, despite having sufficient strength.

"A critical concern observed during recent disruptions is that ATCOs remain heavily dependent on automated systems, and even in failure scenarios, manual fallback is often resisted or inadequately executed, leading to the accumulation of errors and operational delays. This is a direct consequence of over-reliance on automation without parallel strengthening of CNS infrastructure, manual procedures, and technical preparedness," it said.

According to the association, AAI currently deploys highly trained CNS engineers in many non-technical or low-utility postings, while critical stations face shortages.

"For a modern aviation system, it is essential that CNS engineers are deployed strictly for CNS functions and their technical inputs are incorporated at the planning and procurement stage. Modernised systems and redundancy are provided on priority, and training and skill-building are enhanced at par with global standards," the association said. PTI IAS RAM BAL BAL