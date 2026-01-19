Attero expects to double revenue to Rs 2,000 cr this fiscal

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) E-waste and critical mineral recycler Attero expects to close the current fiscal with 100 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue to around Rs 2,000 crore, a top company official said on Monday.

The growth has been driven by margin improvements resulting from a combination of automation, logistics efficiencies, and scale, Attero co-founder and CEO Nitin Gupta told PTI.

"We continue to look at 100 per cent growth year-on-year -- profitable growth, cash-flow-positive growth -- and our profit margins are increasing year-on-year. For FY26, we are already operating at an annualised run rate of Rs 2,000 crore. This margin expansion is the result of deep automation across plants, lower logistics costs and the benefits of operating at scale," he said.

The company had posted revenue of around Rs 1,000 crore in FY25.

Attero has a recycling facility in Roorkee that manages 1.44 lakh tonnes per annum. It is in the process of commissioning new plants, which the company claims will take overall processing capacity across e-waste and metals recovery to 2.44 lakh tonnes per annum.

The company, in December, announced an investment of around Rs 150 crore to expand its national recycling and R&D network through five key facilities. These include new e-waste recycling plants in Pune, Bengaluru and Faridabad, a copper recycling plant in Reengus (Rajasthan), and a strengthened R&D Centre of Excellence in Greater Noida.

Gupta said the three new e-waste plants have a capacity of 25,000 tonnes per annum each, adding 75,000 tonnes of fresh e-waste processing capacity.

The copper recycling unit in Reengus adds another 25,000 tonnes, bringing total planned capacity additions to 1,00,000 tonnes per annum, he added.

"As India consumes more electronics and batteries, the country needs recycling facilities that can handle large volumes while maintaining consistent quality. The plants we are building reflect this need. They will use robotic dismantling lines, automated battery cutters and advanced sorting systems that raise efficiency and reduce the loss of valuable materials," Gupta said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL