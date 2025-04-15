Atul Greentech ties up with Amara Raja for EV batteries, chargers

Mumbai: Mobility firm Atul Auto's subsidiary Atul Greentech has joined hands with battery maker Amara Raja for development and supply of electric vehicle batteries and chargers, a statement said on Tuesday.

The collaboration aims to develop and supply LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery packs and chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), it said.

The partnership also extends to development of cells, including advanced chemistry cells for Atul Greentech's upcoming offerings in line with India's vision of "Atma Nirbhar Bharat", the statement said.

A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M); Atul Greentech Private Limited; and Amara Raja Power Systems Limited in Ahmedabad, it said.

As part of this agreement, the battery packs for Atul Greentech's three-wheelers will be manufactured at Amara Raja's Giga Corridor in Divitipalli, Telangana, as per the statement.

"Amara Raja and Atul Greentech have long-standing mutually beneficial partnership. Together with Amara Raja we are confident of advancing our successful EV journey as India adapts to electric mobility," said Vijay Kedia, Director at Atul Auto Limited.

Amara Raja Group is "committed" to play the role of a catalyst in India's energy transition, said Vijayanand Samudrala, President, New Energy, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility (ARE&M).

"We are hopeful that this new agreement will further enhance the partners' product portfolio," he added.