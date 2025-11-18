Atul Projects bags Rs 750-cr housing redevelopment project in Mumbai

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Realty firm Atul Projects has bagged a housing redevelopment project in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of around Rs 750 crore.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mumbai-based Atul Projects said it has acquired redevelopment rights of 2.76 acres land parcel in Borivali West with GDV (gross development value) of Rs 750 crore.

Aakash Patel, Managing Director of Atul Projects, said, "Borivali (West) has all the necessary fundamentals of a high-growth residential market: connectivity, lifestyle infrastructure, and ongoing buyer demand." Atul Projects has developed many real estate projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). PTI MJH HVA