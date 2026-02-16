AU Real Estate to invest Rs 1,500 cr in 9-acre housing project in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) AU Real Estate on Monday said it will invest Rs 1,500 crore to develop a housing project in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement, the company said it has launched a 9-acre luxury housing project, 'The Sunflower', comprising 595 apartments.

The total investment to develop this project would be around Rs 1,500 crore, and the estimated revenue is pegged at Rs 2,000 crore, AU Real Estate said.

In the first phase, the company has launched 428 homes for sale. Prices start from Rs 3 crore onwards.

AU Real Estate, founded by Ashish Agarwal, has developed some housing and commercial projects in the Delhi-NCR property market.