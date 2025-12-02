AU SFB launches curated products for CAs in partnership with ICAI

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) on Tuesday announced the launch of 'AU Chartered Accountants Program' tailor-made for the needs and requirements of CAs.

Developed in partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), AU SFB has created customised products and solutions for CAs in India, the bank said in a statement.

The programme was launched by AU SFB MD & CEO Sanjay Agarwal at an event organised by ICAI here.

It brings together an exclusive Current Account (AU Royale Business), Savings Account (AU Royale Savings), and the AU CA Metal Credit Card, combining the precision of managing clients, firms, and families with unmatched convenience, rewards, and recognition, it said.

The statement said that what makes this programme truly special is the AU CA Metal Credit Card, offering a 25 per cent concession on annual ICAI membership renewal and special discounts on accounting and ERP solutions.

Both the debit card and credit card feature the CA India logo, allowing CAs to showcase their professional pride, it added.