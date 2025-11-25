AU Small Finance Bank appoints two independent directors

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said the board has appointed two independent directors, NS Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi, for a term of three years.

The bank, which has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a universal bank, has also re-appointed Malini Thadani as Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term of three years.

All these appointments are subject to the approval of shareholders, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

Venkatesh brings a wealth of experience spanning over 4 decades in banking and financial services, while Dwivedi is a highly accomplished development finance professional with 35 years of experience, it added.

Sanjay Agarwal, founder, MD and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, "These leaders bring exceptional experience and diverse perspectives that will strengthen our governance as we prepare for our next chapter as a universal bank".

With these appointments, the bank is better equipped to navigate complexity, embrace innovation, and deliver inclusive and sustainable growth for all stakeholders, he added.