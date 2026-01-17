AU Small Finance Bank, ICSI sign pact for exclusive banking solutions for company secretaries

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank on Saturday signed an agreement with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to offer an exclusive suite of banking and credit card solutions tailored for company secretaries across the country.

The purpose of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be two-fold, providing comprehensive banking services to members of the ICSI and employment opportunities for company secretaries within the bank, AU Small Finance Bank in a statement said.

Under the partnership, ICSI members, spanning practising and employed professionals, will gain access to curated current and savings account offerings, and a profession-relevant credit card, with benefits designed around the everyday needs of governance, practice management, and personal finance.

For eligible individuals, the bank also offers lifetime free Zenith Credit Card with strong travel privileges and complimentary domestic and international lounge access, it added.

Earlier, the bank signed an agreement with another professional institute ICAI.