AU Small Finance Bank, ixigo unveil credit card for travellers

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and travel platform ixigo on Thursday announced the launch of their co-branded credit card for travellers.

Advertisment

Travellers using the card can avail discounts of up to 10 per cent on flight, bus and hotel bookings made through the ixigo platform.

The card offers the convenience of zero payment gateway charges for train bookings twice a month along with reward points on offline and online spends.

Rajnish Kumar and Aloke Bajpai, Co-founders, ixigo said, "This collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to offer travellers a seamless, rewarding, and memorable journey. With this innovative card, we aim to redefine the travel experience, providing customers with access to credit along with unmatched benefits".

Card users can avail a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on transactions. The card has an annual fee of Rs 999 + GST, waived with Rs 1,000 spending in the initial 30 days.

The card can provide access to up to 8 railway lounges and 8 domestic airport lounges per calendar year (without any spend criteria) along with one international lounge access per year (Priority Pass available on request). PTI RSN ANU