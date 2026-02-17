AU Small Finance Bank launches exclusive Gold Loan branches beginning with Jamnagar & Junagadh

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday announced the rollout of its gold loan branch network as part of a broader nationwide expansion in secured retail lending.

The small finance bank (SFB) has inaugurated its first two dedicated Gold Loan servicing branches in Jamnagar and Junagadh, Gujarat, marking the start of a phased expansion, the bank said in a statement.

Nine additional exclusive branches will be launched across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra before March 31, 2026, strengthening AU SFB's reach in key secured lending markets, it said.

This national rollout underlines AU SFB's commitment to building a high quality, risk-first secured retail portfolio, supported by dedicated infrastructure, deeper regional presence, and a customer centric approach to product delivery, it said.

Traditionally, exclusive gold loan branches have largely been the domain of specialised NBFCs.

With this initiative, AU SFB becomes the progressive bank to introduce a branch-led, gold loan-only format, aimed at delivering a faster, simpler, and more customer-centric experience - backed by the strength, transparency, and governance of a regulated banking institution, it said. PTI DP MR