AU Small Finance Bank launches ‘M’ circle for women

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has unveiled ‘M’ circle, a distinctive women’s banking proposition designed and tailored to meet their unique needs and aspirations.

As Indian women getting far more conscious about wealth creation, preserving and protecting her legacy, and lifestyle, it is imperative for banks to focus beyond traditional deposits and loans, and meet their evolving needs, the bank said in a statement.

Unlike conventional banking programs that offer a single women-centric account, ‘M’ circle introduces an exclusive layer of benefits that go beyond AU SFB’s premium offerings, it said.

M circle customers would enjoy 25 per cent additional discount on locker rentals; preferential loan rates with 0.2 per cent lower interest, and access to exclusive offers on Nykaa, Ajio Luxe, Kalyan Jewellers, BookMyShow, Zepto and Swiggy, it said.

Besides, they would get complimentary preventive health check-ups (including cancer screenings); unlimited online consultations and offline visits across specialities such as Gynaecology, Paediatrics, among others, it added. PTI DP DP MR