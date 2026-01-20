AU Small Finance Bank Q3 profit jumps 26 pc to Rs 668 cr

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 26 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 668 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The Jaipur-based bank had posted a profit after tax of Rs 528 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The total income of the bank rose 16 per cent to Rs 3,065 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,641 crore in the same period of last year, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's net interest income also grew 16 per cent to Rs 2,341 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,023 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal (FY25).

On the asset quality front, the gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) remained unchanged at 2.3 per cent at the end of December 2025 from the year earlier.

Shares of the bank settled 1.95 per cent lower at Rs 1,000.8 on the BSE.