AU Small Finance Bank ties up with Niva Bupa to offer health insurance products

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday said it has joined hands with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company to prioritise the health of its one crore-plus customers.

"AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India's largest small finance bank...announced its partnership with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited to offer health insurance products to AU SFB's customers," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

"Our partnership with AU Small Finance Bank will help us expand our distribution reach and offer comprehensive health insurance solutions to their customer base," Krishnan Ramachandran, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, said.