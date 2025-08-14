AU Small Finance Bank to open 51 new branches on Aug 15

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank, the first to receive in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a Universal Bank, on Thursday announced the launch of 51 new branches across the country.

The branches will be inaugurated on August 15, 2025, coinciding with the country's 79th Independence Day, the bank said in a statement.

The expansion includes 30 liability branches and 21 Microfinance & Inclusive Banking (MFIB) branches, strategically located in high-potential regions such as West Bengal, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, it said.

These new branches will offer a full suite of financial services, including deposits, payments, collection solutions, trade finance, insurance, investment products, and advanced digital banking, it said.

Additionally, the MFIB branches will provide specialised support for micro-enterprises and underserved segments, it added.