AU Small Finance Bank, Zaggle forge alliance to launch co-branded credit, prepaid cards

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) on Monday announced a partnership with Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd to launch co-branded retail credit and prepaid cards.

The alliance is equipped with a unique third-party application provider integration and a personalised recommendation engine.

The new retail credit card is designed to give customers more value through smart spending tips, easy-to-earn rewards and seamless, tech-enabled experiences, making everyday spending more rewarding and effortless, a joint statement said.

Customers will gain access to Zatix, Zaggle's centralised SaaS platform that provides real-time visibility, complete control and actionable insights into corporate spending, it added.

****** SBI Card rolls out festive offer 2025 with 'Khushiyan Unlimited' campaign * SBI Card, a pure-play credit card issuer, on Monday rolled out an extensive line-up of offers across for the festive season 2025 with the 'Khushiyan Unlimited' campaign.

Customers can benefit from about 1,250 merchant-funded offers, cashback, and instant discount offers across online and offline platforms in over 2,900 cities, including tier-2 and tier-3, SBI Card said in a statement.

The festive offers are applicable on all key categories, including consumer durables, mobiles, laptops, fashion, furniture, jewellery, e-commerce and grocery, among others, it said.

To ensure that cardholders can make high-value purchases with greater convenience and flexibility, SBI Card has also introduced many EMI-focussed offers in partnership with several revered partner brands, it added. PTI DP TRB