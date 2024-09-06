AU Small Finance inks pact with United India Insurance Co for distribution of insurance products

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and state-owned United India Insurance Company (UIIC) on Friday announced a strategic partnership to distribute general insurance solutions to the bank's customers.

It includes motor insurance, personal accident insurance, crop insurance, property insurance, shopkeeper insurance, cyber incident insurance, and more, a joint statement said.

This collaboration positions AU SFB as a preferred choice for its diverse customer base across 21 states and 4 union territories, offering reliable and affordable general insurance solutions, it said.

The partnership leverages UIIC's vast network of branches in over 1,000 tier 2 and tier 3 locations, aligning with AU SFB's expanding infrastructure and growing customer portfolio, it said.

AU SFB, having recently filed for a universal banking license with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is now focused on enhancing its bancassurance portfolio to offer innovative, technology-enabled insurance solutions to its customer base of over 1 crore, across all segments, it added. PTI DP DRR