Audi announces up to 2% price hike for model range in India from June 1

New Delhi: Audi, the German automaker on Thursday, announced its decision to increase prices across its model range in India by up to 2 percent starting from June 1, 2024.

This adjustment comes in response to escalating input and transportation costs impacting the automotive industry, according to the statement released by the company.

“Rising inputs costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2% effective June 01, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our Dealer partners. As always, its our endavour that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers.” said Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

During the fiscal year 2024, Audi India achieved a notable feat, selling 7,027 units, which represented a substantial 33% increase in sales compared to previous periods. The company's portfolio in the Indian market comprises well-received models like the A4, Q3, Q5, and RS Q8.

The Audi India product portfolio includes a diverse range of models, such as the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT.