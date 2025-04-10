Audi India expands electric vehicle charging initiative to over 6.5k points

New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Audi India on Thursday said it has installed over 6,500 electric vehicle charging points across the country.

The German carmaker has installed the chargers as part of the of Phase II of its 'Charge My Audi' initiative.

The brand has added 16 new partners to accelerate luxury EV adoption in the country, the automaker said in a statement.

With over 75 per cent of these locations equipped with DC fast-charging technology, the network is designed to enhance convenience, reduce charging times, and support the growing demand for electric vehicles, it added.

The Phase-II expansion added over 5,500 new charging points in strategic locations, including highways, urban hubs, and commercial destinations, ensuring Audi e-tron owners enjoy seamless long-distance travel and daily commutes, the company said.

Audi India has partnered with 16 new EV infrastructure providers to bolster this network, it stated.

"As electric vehicle adoption accelerates in India, establishing a robust charging network is crucial, and with over 6,500 charging points and a focus on DC fast chargers, we are enhancing convenience, reducing charging times, and expanding accessibility for our customers," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

The second phase of our 'Charge My Audi' initiative marks a major step forward in enhancing the EV ownership experience, he added.

"Our partners remain integral to this journey, and we look forward to driving the shift toward electric mobility together," Dhillon said.

The company's My Audi initiative is supported by a network of ChargePoint Operators, including: Shell India, Adani Total Energies E-Mobility, Charge Zone, Statiq among others.