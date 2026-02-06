Audi India opens second showroom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Friday announced a significant expansion of its retail footprint in India with the inauguration of a "first-of-its-kind" showroom here.

The state-of-the-art facility, Audi’s second in the city, reinforces the brand’s commitment to the fast-growing and progressive Hyderabad market, a press release said.

Designed around Audi’s Global Progressive Showroom Concept, the showroom reflects the brand’s ethos of placing people, technology, and sustainability at the centre of the retail experience, it added.

Audi India continues to witness strong momentum in Telangana, maintaining a steady market share of 8-10 per cent.

The brand’s performance and luxury car market share in the region is nearly double its national average, the release said.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said the inauguration of the second showroom in Hyderabad marks an important milestone in the company’s growth strategy. PTI GDK SSK