Neeraj Chopra’s new ride: Audi India inks partnership with Olympic hero

New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Audi India on Monday said it has partnered with double-Olympic medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

The partnership celebrates the shared values between the athlete and the brand - world-class performance, explosive speed and iconic stature, Audi India said in a statement.

"At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries - those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of Audi - a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow, Dhillon said.

"I'm excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does," Chopra said.