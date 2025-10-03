Audi India retail sales fall 18 pc in Apr-Sep

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Luxury carmaker Audi India on Friday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year fall to 3,197 units in the first nine months this year.

The automaker had posted retail sales of 3,889 units in the January-September period of the last year.

"This year has presented unique market dynamics, challenging the luxury car segment. During this period, we have focused on creating meaningful experiences for our customers," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

Despite complex market conditions and geopolitical developments, GST 2.0 and strong festive demand give the automaker optimism about closing the year on a high note, he added.

The company's pre-owned car business has grown by 5 per cent year-on-year in the January-September period, the automaker stated. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL BAL