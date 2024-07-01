Audi India sales dip 6% in June quarter, 1,431 units sold

New Delhi: Audi India on Monday reported a 6 per cent dip in retail sales at 1,431 units during the April-June quarter this year.

The German luxury carmaker had sold 1,524 units in the year-ago period.

"While the supply situation in Q2 2024 has improved compared to Q1 2024; it still played a limiting factor on our sales performance," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

"We are confident that our supplies will normalise during the second half of this year, and we will be able to better serve customer demand," he said.

Further, Dhillon said, it is important to emphasise that demand remains strong for the company's product portfolio.

"We are optimistic about long-term growth of luxury mobility in India, including this year," he added.