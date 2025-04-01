Audi India sales rise 17% to 1,223 units in Q1 2025

New Delhi: German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent growth in sales in India at 1,223 units in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the same period last year.

The growth was on the back of Audi India's efforts to capitalise on its diverse product portfolio and renewed supply chain stability, the company said in a statement.

"This growth compared to the previous year same time underscores the confidence our customers have in brand Audi and the strength of our product portfolio. Having successfully navigated supply challenges in 2024, we are well-equipped to meet the increasing demand for luxury mobility in India," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Key contributors to Q1 growth include models such as the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8, the company said, adding that the performance builds on the momentum from last year, in which the company crossed the milestone of cumulative 1 lakh cars on Indian roads.

'Audi Approved: plus', the brand's pre-owned car business, continued its upward trajectory with a 23 per cent growth in Q1, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, the statement said.