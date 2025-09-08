Audio player QCY forays into India, to set up manufacturing facility in Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Global audio pioneer QCY on Monday announced its foray into the Indian market with plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana.

The company did not disclose the value of the investment for setting up the wearable technology manufacturing facility.

QCY in a statement said that it is targeting a USD 75-100 million value share by 2026, propelling India’s wearable tech growth with major investments in manufacturing, R&D, and distribution under the Make in India initiative.

It stated that estimates suggest that India’s wearable technology market size is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2024 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026.

As the festive season approaches in India, the global leader is set to make headlines with the launch of six flagship products spanning its TWS, headphone, and speaker lines.

With these new releases, QCY reaffirms its commitment to elevating the listening experience for audio enthusiasts globally, the statement said.

Chen Shukang, Global President & CEO of QCY, said, "India's dynamic audio landscape is the ideal platform for QCY's growth, and through our exclusive partnership with WooDoo Ventures Private Limited, our official marketing and distribution partner in India, we are excited to deliver flagship sound, patented innovations, and award-winning designs at honest prices. Powered by strategic collaborations like Qualcomm, we are set to transform everyday listening for millions across the country." QCY’s infrastructure includes 73,000 sq. m. facilities, 140-plus production lines, a monthly capacity exceeding 3 million units, an annual output of over 22 million, and more than 1,000 advanced testing systems for top-tier quality. It has a presence in over 30 countries.

Recognizing India as a key growth market and one of the fastest-growing hubs for audio and wearable technology, QCY is also investing in building a robust offline retail network.

These efforts will significantly enhance accessibility and expand the brand's reach in the country, the company said.