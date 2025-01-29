Auri Grow India Ltd launches AI-powered carbon credit agritech platform

Indore, Jan 6 (PTI) Auri Grow India Ltd has announced the launch of an AI-enabled carbon credit platform that aims to onboard around 1 lakh farmers with estimates of generating carbon credits worth Rs 16-50 crore annually.

The Indore-based agri-technology and export-oriented firm said the platform - CarbonKrishi - is being developed using AI analytics, satellite imagery, crop and soil data, and structured digital reporting systems to estimate farm-level carbon impact.

In a statement, it said, "The company aims to onboard approximately 1 lakh farmers, particularly across agriculturally intensive regions that could generate Rs 16-50 crore of gross annual carbon credit value, subject to verification outcomes and prevailing global carbon prices." "At an indicative platform participation or commission share of 20 to 30 per cent, this could translate into Rs 3-10 crore of potential annual revenue for the company from carbon credits," it said.

Pratik Kumar Patel, Director of Auri Grow India Ltd, said, "Through CarbonKrishi, our objective is to empower farmers to unlock meaningful incremental income by adopting climate-positive and sustainable farming practices, while simultaneously creating a scalable, asset-light revenue stream for the company." "By leveraging AI, data analytics, and globally recognised verification frameworks, we aim to integrate Indian agriculture into the global carbon credit ecosystem," he said. PTI MAS NP