Aurionpro bags order to make AFC gates, card readers for Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Technology firm Aurionpro Solutions on Monday said it has secured an order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to deliver Automated Fare Collection (AFC) technology and manufactured solutions.

The deliverables will include automated gates, validators, and card readers for various operational sectors across DMRC’s Phase I, II, and III networks, according to a company statement.

The AFC gates for this project will be fully manufactured in Aurionpro’s facility in Ghaziabad, it said.

In November 2024, the Mumbai-headquartered firm bagged a contract with Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (CMRL) to deliver AFC systems for Phase II of the Chennai Metro.

