Aurionpro Payments gets RBI nod to operate as online payment aggregator

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Aurionpro Payment Solutions on Thursday said it has received Reserve Bank's nod to operate as an online payment aggregator via its payment gateway brand AuroPay.

The authorisation from the apex bank enables the company to operate as an online payment aggregator to provide digital payments services to merchants across the country.

"Aurionpro Payment Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of Aurionpro...has received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an Online Payment aggregator under the Payments Settlements Act, 2007, through its payments brand AuroPay," a company statement said.

The Mumbai-based technology solutions company caters to the needs of banking, mobility, payments and government sectors.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions settled at Rs 2,669.40 apiece on Thursday on the BSE, up 4.94 per cent from the previous close.