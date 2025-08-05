Aurionpro Solutions acquires Australia's InfraRisk

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Technology solutions provider Aurionpro Solutions on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Melbourne-based software firm InfraRisk, marking its entry into the Australian market.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition strengthens Aurionpro's 'Integro' lending suite and supports the company's geographical expansion into Australia and Europe, the company said in a statement.

InfraRisk, with its headquarters in Melbourne and offices in Singapore and the UK, specialises in digital lending, private credit, and business financing.

The integration will combine its expertise with Aurionpro's existing corporate and retail lending solutions, as well as its artificial intelligence platform Arya.ai.

"This acquisition is not just about expanding our Integro portfolio and reach; it's about synergistically merging our strengths -- InfraRisk's extensive expertise in specialised and digital lending with Aurionpro's robust corporate and retail lending solutions. This collaboration allows us to offer a unique, comprehensive portfolio of lending solutions across the banking and non-banking sectors," Aurionpro Group CEO Ashish Rai said.