Aurionpro Solutions Q2 net profit up 36 pc to Rs 45 cr

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Aurionpro Solutions has reported a 36.03 per cent year-on-year increase to Rs 45.07 crore in consolidated net profit in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year.

The Mumbai-headquartered company's profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) stood at Rs 33.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter came in at Rs 278.27 crore, up 31.78 per cent from Rs 211.15 crore in the quarter-ended September FY24. PTI ANK ANK SHW MR