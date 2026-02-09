Aurobindo Pharma profit rises 8 pc to Rs 910 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 910 crore for the December quarter, led by robust sales in Europe and the US.

The Hyderabad-based drug major reported a net profit of Rs 846 crore for the October-December period of the last fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 8,646 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 7,979 crore in the year-ago period, the drug firm said in a statement.

"Q3 reflected steady execution across Aurobindo's core businesses, supported by stable demand and the strength of our diversified product portfolio in key markets, including the US and Europe," Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD K Nithyananda Reddy said.

Growth remained measured, with continued focus on operational discipline and a balanced approach to growth and profitability, he added.

"As we progress our strategic initiatives, we remain cautious yet confident in our ability to support sustainable value creation over the medium term," Reddy said.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 0.85 per cent up at Rs 1,201.25 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS TRB