Aurobindo Pharma Q1 net dips 10 pc to Rs 824 cr

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Monday reported a 10 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 824 crore for the June quarter, hit by dip in sales in the US and API business vertical.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker posted a net profit of Rs 918 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 7,868 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 7,567 crore in the year-ago period, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"We started the year steadily, with our European business maintaining strong growth momentum and our core US business showing resilience despite temporary challenges from destocking and seasonal dynamics," K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the company said.

The company's disciplined execution, operational initiatives, and recent US acquisition strengthens commercial footprint and accelerates growth potential, he added.

The board of directors at its meeting held on Monday has approved the payment of interim dividend of 400% i.e Rs 4.00 per equity share of Rs.1. /- each on equity share capital of the company. The company has fixed August 8, 2025, as the record date for purpose of the payment of interim dividend.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 1.04 per cent up at Rs 1,090.90 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MR MR