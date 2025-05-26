Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net dips marginally to Rs 903 cr; revenue at Rs 8,382 cr

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Monday reported a marginal dip in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 903 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 907 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,382 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 7,580 crore in the year-ago period, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, the company said its PAT rose 10 per cent to Rs 3,484 crore against Rs 3,169 crore in FY24.

The total revenue from operations rose to Rs 31,724 crore last fiscal from Rs 29,002 crore in 2023-24.

"We are pleased to deliver another quarter and year of all-time high sales and EBITDA, reflecting the strength of our core businesses, consistent volume-led growth, and the depth of our differentiated product portfolio," Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD K Nithyananda Reddy said.

The drug firm's European operations continue to perform exceptionally well, moving steadily towards the USD 1 billion revenue milestone, he added.

"Backed by our ongoing capacity enhancements we remain firmly positioned to sustain our trajectory and create long-term value for our stakeholders," Reddy said.

Aurobindo Pharma shares on Monday ended 1.43 per cent down at Rs 1,179.35 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL