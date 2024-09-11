Business

Aurobindo Pharma unit gets first product approval from USFDA

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its unit has received the first product approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a generic anaesthesia medication.

The new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles, a subsidiary of Eugia Pharma Specialities and a stepdown unit of the company, situated at Anakapalli District of Andhra Pradesh was inspected by the US FDA from March 28 to April 5 this year.

The plant has now received its first product approval from the USFDA for Lidocaine Hydrochloride Injection, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday ended 0.74 per cent down at Rs 1,507.20 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS SGC MR

