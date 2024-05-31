Aurobindo Pharma unit inks pact with MSD to enter contract manufacturing operations

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said its unit TheraNym Biologics has inked a pact with MSD to set up a plant as it looks to enter the contract manufacturing operations for biologicals.

TheraNym Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma and an affiliate of CuraTeQ, has inked a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with MSD effective today.

As part of the arrangement, Theranym will invest around Rs 1,000 crore for establishing manufacturing facility with capacity of up to 25-30 million vials per annum, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

TheraNym will build the manufacturing facility, manufacture the products and supply to MSD as per the arrangement, it added.

Last year in October, CuraTeQ Biologics and Merck Sharp & Dohme Singapore Trading Pte Ltd and its affiliates (MSD) had signed a letter of intent for contract manufacturing operations for biologicals, whereby the parties intended to conclude the negotiations by March 31, 2024.

The partes later extended the deadline till May 31. PTI MSS TRB