Aurobindo unit gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market a cancer treatment medication in the US.

Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly-owned unit of the company, has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Pazopanib Tablets (200 mg) in the US market, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Votrient tablets (200 mg), it added.

The product is expected to be launched in Q4FY25, the drug maker said.

According to IQVIA data, the product has an estimated market size of USD 106 million for the 12-month period ended October 2024.

Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg are indicated for the treatment of adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma and advanced soft tissue sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday ended 0.98 per cent lower at Rs 1,245.70 apiece on the BSE.