Aurum PropTech FY25 loss narrows to Rs 33cr, revenue rises 22pc to Rs 285cr

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Realty firm Aurum PropTech Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 33.37 crore in the last fiscal year on higher expenses.

Its net loss stood at Rs 55.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 284.98 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 233.07 crore in the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. Total expenses increased to Rs 329.45 crore from Rs 309.43 crore during the period under review.

The company stated that rental segment contributed 60 per cent of the total income.

Aurum PropTech owns and operates, NestAway Technologies -- a rental marketplace that enable property owners find tenants and manage properties.

It also owns Aurum Analytica, a data analytics company powering real estate developers identify prospective buyers for their properties. The company also runs Sell.do, a sales automation and digital transformation company for real estate.

Commenting on the results, Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, said: "The company is focusing on profitable growth, delivering a consistent performance over the past four years." Since its inception in April 2021, Aurum PropTech has established itself as a leading player in the proptech space with a unique integrated suite of solutions, offering its tech products and services across 15 cities in the country, he added.

Aurum PropTech has an employee strength of more than 650 persons.