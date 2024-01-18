Aurum PropTech losses widen to Rs 21.32 cr in Oct-Dec qtr

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Realty firm Aurum PropTech Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.32 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net loss stood at Rs 10.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, increased to Rs 62.09 crore during October-December period of this fiscal, from Rs 41.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

In June last year, Aurum PropTech had acquired up to 100 per cent stake in home rental platform NestAway Technologies for a cash consideration of up to Rs 90 crore.

Founded in 2015, NestAway caters to individuals looking for rental housing in major cities. PTI MJH DRR