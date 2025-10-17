Aurum PropTech Q2 loss narrows to Rs 8.56 cr; revenue rises 30 pc to Rs 88 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Real estate technology firm Aurum PropTech Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.56 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.

Its net loss stood at Rs 9.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 87.66 crore in the July-September period of the 2025-26 fiscal compared to Rs 67.61 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Aurum PropTech owns and operates NestAway Technologies, which is a rental marketplace to help property owners find tenants. Aurum Analytica is a data analytics company powering real estate developers to identify prospective buyers for their properties. While Sell.do is a sales automation and digital transformation company for real estate and PropTiger.com is a housing brokerage firm.

Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, said: "Aurum PropTech delivered a profitable Q2 FY26 performance, reflecting resilience and disciplined growth across all verticals." The distribution business grew 62 per cent year-on-year through AI-led product innovation in Sell.do and Aurum Analytica's expanding footprint.

"The rental business achieved 25 per cent Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth, driven by HelloWorld's scale and NestAway's fourfold rise in monthly revenue run rate, alongside the UAE launch of 'Nestr'," he added.

On the capital side, Shetye said the company continued to take a cautious and strategic approach before launching its first SM-REIT asset, ensuring readiness and regulatory alignment.

"These results reaffirm our focus on sustainable, technology-driven value creation for stakeholders," he added.

The company's board approved the acquisition of up to 8.2 per cent equity stake in K2V2 Technologies Private Limited (K2V2) for an amount not exceeding Rs 6.33 crore.

A share purchase agreement has been entered into between K2V2 Technologies Pvt Ltd, Ketan Sabnis, Vinayak Katkar and Aurum PropTech.

Upon completion of this transaction, the company's shareholding in K2V2 will increase to 90.14 per cent, thereby further enhancing its majority control and reducing minority interest in the subsidiary. PTI MJH MJH SHW