Aurum Proptech Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 9.55 cr; revenue up 18 pc at Rs 68 cr

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Aurum Proptech Ltd's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 9.55 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal on higher income and lower expenditure.

Its net loss stood at Rs 20.10 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose 18 per cent to Rs 67.61 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 57.53 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company's total expenses fell to Rs 79.68 crore during the period under review from Rs 86.03 crore a year ago.

During the September period of the 2024-25 fiscal, Aurum Proptech's net loss narrowed to Rs 19.58 crore against a net loss of Rs 32.72 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew 30 per cent to Rs 136.71 crore during the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 105.24 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, said, "Our H1 (April-September) FY25 results demonstrated growth across rental, resilience across distribution and institutionalisation across the capital business segment. Our commitment to the profitable path to growth with a focus on enhanced revenue quality and scale was demonstrated in our business performance across all three segments".

Aurum Proptech runs co-living centres under the HelloWorld brand and a home rental management business under Nestaway.

It is also into data analytics, research, proptech solutions and fractional ownership platform businesses. PTI MJH BAL BAL