Australia keen to explore opportunities in India's agri-tech space: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Australia has expressed interest in exploring opportunities in India's agri-tech space and further strengthening trade ties, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, who paid a courtesy visit to Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi on Thursday, discussed new opportunities for collaboration in agriculture and allied sectors.

Highlighting the importance of agriculture in Australia's priorities, Green expressed "keen interest in exploring opportunities within the agri-tech sector".

He also stressed the need for continued engagement to identify and unlock new opportunities for trade and cooperation.

"Both sides agreed on the importance of advancing collaboration across various areas, including agri-tech, horticulture, digital agriculture, and agricultural machinery," an official statement said. PTI LUX HVA