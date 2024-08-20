Australia to explore agtech collaboration with India amid climate challenges

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green will lead a delegation of agtech companies to India this week, seeking to forge partnerships and explore innovation opportunities, the Australian government said on Tuesday.

The four-day mission starting on Tuesday -- a part of Australia's flagship Australia India Business Exchange programme -- will visit Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

The delegation includes Australian agtech firms, universities and investors from sectors such as dairy, grains, horticulture, floriculture and animal husbandry.

In Lucknow, the group will meet Uttar Pradesh government officials to discuss potential strategic partnerships. The visit will conclude at Agri Tech India 2024 in Bengaluru, India's largest agtech conference.

"Agriculture is an important pillar of the Australia-India relationship, and Australia has a lot to offer in agricultural expertise," Green said in a statement.

"This can improve Indian food security by increasing productivity, sustainability and food system resilience." Green highlighted existing collaborations, including Australian technology addressing lumpy-skin disease in cows, organic fertilisers for crop yields, and advanced grain storage systems.

The mission aims to address shared challenges such as climate change and boosting rural incomes.

Australia and India have partnered on agricultural productivity for four decades, with Australia now intensifying its engagement. PTI LUX TRB