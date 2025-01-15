Australian REA Group appoints Vikas Wadhawan as COO of REA Cyber City

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Australia's real estate technology company REA Group has appointed Vikas Wadhawan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of REA Cyber City, an innovation hub in Gurugram.

REA Group owns Housing.com and PropTiger.com through its arm REA India.

In a statement on Wednesday, REA Group said that Vikas Wadhawan has been appointed as the COO of REA Cyber City and in this role he has joined its Global Technology Leadership Team.

Wadhawan joins REA Cyber City from REA India where he was a founding team member.

REA Cyber City is the Group's recently established innovation hub located in Gurugram, which officially opened in October 2024.

As an extension of REA in Australia, REA Cyber City teams are developing innovative products and features for Australia's residential property website, realestate.com.au.

REA Group Chief Technology Officer Steve Maidment said, "The appointment of a Chief Operating Officer marks a significant milestone for REA Cyber City and will play an important part in embedding our world-class engineering capabilities and bringing our ways of working to life." Wadhawan said REA is a top technology company in Australia and his focus is on building that reputation here in India so that it can scale rapidly and tap into the vibrant local talent market to strengthen the Group's existing capabilities.

REA Group is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. It operates leading residential and commercial property websites -- realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au -- as well as the leading website dedicated to share property, Flatmates.com.au and property research website property.com.au. PTI MJH HVA