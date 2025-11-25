AustralianSuper buys 94.8 lakh of AWL Agri Business for Rs 261 cr

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Superannuation fund AustralianSuper on Tuesday bought 94.8 lakh shares of Wilmar International-promoted AWL Agri Business for Rs 261 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), AustralianSuper purchased 94,85,998 shares, representing a 0.73 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business.

The transaction, executed at an average price of Rs 274.95 per share, was valued at around Rs 260.82 crore.

Details of the sellers of AWL Agri Business' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of AWL Agri Business fell 2.14 per cent to close at Rs 271.65 apiece on the NSE.

In a regulator filing on Monday, AWL Agri Business said the Adani Group has completely exited the company after the sale of its remaining 7 per cent stake.

"...On 21st November 2025, ACL has sold 9,09,77,502 equity shares representing 7 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of AWL by way of a bulk deal on the floor of the stock exchange. Pursuant to this, Adani Commodities LLP (ACL) has completely exited from the company," AWL Agri Business said.

On November 19, ACL had sold a 13 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) to Lence Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International, through an off-market transaction, the filing said.

AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) has completed a major shareholder reshaping after Adani Enterprises fully exited its 44 per cent stake. The total realisation for Adani Enterprises stands at Rs 15,707 crore.

Further, ACL, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and other members of the promoter and promoter group no longer hold any equity shares of the company, it added.

The company said it has received a formal request from AEL, ACL and other promoter group entities for reclassification to the 'public' category.

With the full exit now complete, Singapore-based Wilmar International becomes the sole promoter with an estimated 57 per cent holding, giving AWL a clear multinational ownership profile.

AWL, which markets the "Fortune" brand -- India's largest edible oil franchise -- also operates an integrated food staples business across wheat flour, rice, pulses, and ready-to-cook products.