Authorities put in place enhanced security measures at airports; operations normal

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Enhanced security measures have been put in place at airports across the country, and some flights have been impacted, while airlines have advised passengers to reach airports well in advance before their scheduled flight departures.

DIAL, the operator of the country's largest and busiest airport IGIA in the national capital, on Friday said operations are normal.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights, banned visitors at terminal buildings of airports and enhanced overall security.

Airline officials said flight operations are normal.

With security being stepped up at the airports, airlines have asked passengers to reach the airport three hours before departure of domestic flights in the wake of stepping up of checks and other security measures at the airports.

"Delhi airport operations remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures, some flight schedules and security processing timings may be impacted,' DIAL said in a post on X.

Mumbai airport operator MIAL, in a post on X said that in view of enhanced security measures, passengers may experience longer wait times at the airport. "We recommend arriving well in advance to ensure a smooth travel experience," it added.

Around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed in the wake of Operation Sindoor, under which armed forces carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed at least 26 people last month.

"Due to the current situation, all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh and Rajkot are cancelled until 2359 hrs till 10 May 2025," IndiGo said in a post on X.

The airline is offering a change/ cancellation fee waiver for bookings made on or before May 8 for flights to and from these 10 airports.

"We are monitoring this closely and are in continuous coordination with all authorities," it said.

DIAL also advised passengers to be prepared for additional time at security checkpoints and cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth processing.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). On Thursday, at least 90 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled.

"In view of the recent attack in Pahalgam and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes... so that no untoward incident takes place in the country," BCAS said in an advisory on Thursday.

As part of stepping up security arrangements, the agency has made Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC) compulsory for all flights at all airports.

Generally, it refers to checking passengers and their hand baggage just before boarding a flight. This is in addition to the primary security checks.

Besides, the entry of visitors to the terminal building of the airports and the sale of visitor entry tickets have been banned.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) has experienced a surge in traffic, after international flights were rerouted due to the closure of Pakistani airspace since last month.

Apart from handling Europe, North and South America-bound flights originating from Mumbai, the ATC is now also handling aircraft flying towards these regions from Northern India, according to sources. PTI RAM IAS DR