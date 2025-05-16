Auto component maker Belrise Industries IPO to open on May 21; sets price band at Rs 85-90/share

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Automotive component maker Belrise Industries on Friday fixed a price band of Rs 85-90 per share for its Rs 2,150 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share sale will open for public subscription on May 21 and conclude on May 23. The one-day bidding for anchor investors is scheduled to open on May 20, the company announced.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Going by the prospectus, the company intends to utilise proceeds worth Rs 1,618 crore for the payment of debt. The company had borrowings of close to Rs 2,600 crore in its books as of December 2024.

Belrise Industries is an automotive component manufacturing company based in India, offering a diverse range of safety-critical systems and other engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles and agri-vehicles.

It marketed its products both domestically and internationally, with operations extending to several markets including Austria, Slovakia, the UK, Japan and Thailand.

The company has a long-standing relationship with customers, including prominent multinational OEMs such as Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Jaguar Land Rover and Royal Enfield Motors.

It has 17 manufacturing facilities across 10 states as of December 2024. On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations rose 13.7 per cent to Rs 7,484. 24 crore for the financial Year 2024 from Rs 6,582.50 crore for the preceding financial year, and profit after tax was at Rs 310.88 crore for the financial Year 2024 from Rs 313.66 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company said that half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 166 shares and in multiples of 166 shares thereafter.

