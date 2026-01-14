Auto components industry grows 6.8 pc in Apr-Sep FY26: ACMA

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Indian auto component industry grew by 6.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.56 lakh crore in the April-September period of FY26, industry body ACMA said on Wednesday.

The industry reported a turnover of Rs 3.33 lakh crore in April-September FY25.

The growth in the six-month period was supported by stable domestic demand, a resilient aftermarket, and continued investments in capacity expansion, localisation and technology upgradation, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) said in a statement.

Sales to OEMs rose by 7.3 per cent to Rs 3.04 lakh crore during the period, led primarily by the passenger vehicle and LCV segments, it added.

The aftermarket recorded a robust growth of 9 per cent clocking Rs 53,160 crore , driven by an expanding vehicle parc, increasing formalisation of the repair and maintenance ecosystem, and deeper penetration of organised channels, the industry body said.

On the external trade front, exports of auto components grew by 9.3 per cent to USD 12.1 billion, while imports increased by around 12.5 per cent to USD 12.3 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 180 million, compared to a surplus of USD 150 million in H1 (Aril-September) FY25, it stated.

The export growth was achieved despite significant global headwinds, including supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost pressures, and weakening aggregate demand in key markets, it said.

The US and Germany remained among the top export destinations, while China, Japan and Germany continued to be the leading sources of imports, it added.

Electric vehicles accounted for 4.6 per cent of total supplies to OEMs, underscoring the steady transition towards new-age mobility, ACMA stated.

"H1 FY26 performance reflects the underlying strength of India's automotive ecosystem, with growth across OEM supplies and the aftermarket," ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta stated.

On the trade side, export growth has remained healthy, though imports have risen at a faster pace, leading to a marginal trade deficit, he added.

"The industry is responding through deeper localisation, capacity expansion and closer collaboration with stakeholders, while preparing for the next phase of growth driven by new mobility technologies," Mehta stated. PTI MSS ANU ANU