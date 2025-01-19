Auto lovers swarm Bharat Mandapam as Auto Expo 2025 opens for public

New Delhi: Automobile enthusiasts cutting across age and gender made their way to the country's flagship motor show at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday to check out their favourite cars and bikes on display.

With the marquee event opening for the general public after two days of press and business days, scores of visitors were seen entering the Bharat Mandapam premises from the morning hours. As the day progressed, visitors' count swelled.

Traffic snarls, long queues at security checkpoints and crowded entry points did not deter the crowds who were keen on checking out the latest technologies and models lined up across multiple halls by OEMs.

Newly unveiled electric vehicles, concepts and new automotive technologies on display witnessed huge interest from visitors from across the NCR as well as neighbouring cities and towns. Naveen, hailing from Meerut, said he started in the early morning to reach Delhi to see his favourite cars and bikes.

Several of his friends, who could not make it today, are looking forward to visiting the Expo in the remaining days, he said.

Expecting large crowds, companies also seemed prepared with more manpower at hand and barricading done around the display areas.

The staff has been sensitised to follow safety protocols and ensure a pleasant experience for visitors, a company executive said.

Eating outlets around the premises also saw long queues throughout the day with people enjoying food in the open areas..

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the safety and well being of all visitors remains the top priority for the organisers at Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2025, which is being organised under the aegis of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Comprehensive measures have been implemented, including enhanced security protocols, advanced screening at entry points, and effective crowd management through pre-registration online apps, he noted.

Emergency response teams, onsite medical facilities, and collaborations with local authorities are in place to ensure swift action if needed, Menon added.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, from January 17-22, is being held across three venues.

Notably, India's flagship motor show, the biennial Auto Expo -- now clubbed with the Bharat Mobility Global Expo -- has returned to its original place, the erstwhile Pragati Maidan (now Bharat Mandapam) after more than a decade away at India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida.

The first two days at Bharat Mandapam saw over 90 launches.