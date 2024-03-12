Auto Expo next year to be held under Bharat Mobility umbrella

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) India's flagship motor show the Auto Expo will be held next year under the umbrella of Bharat Mobility, the government's initiative bringing all mobility-related trade shows under one platform.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is slated to be held between January 17 and 22 next year at Bharatmandapam; Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) Dwarka, and India Expo Center & Mart, Greater Noida, simultaneously.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will showcase a diverse array of commercial and passenger vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), auto components, tyres, battery and storage components, software integrated into vehicles, and construction equipment, amongst others.

The event would be an industry-led event with active participation of industry associations like EEPC India, SIAM, ACMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, Invest India, CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM, it added.

The biennial Auto Expo was earlier organised by CII, SIAM and ACMA.

When contacted, SIAM President Rajesh Menon said: "Auto Expo - The Motor Show would be held from January 17-22, 2025, under the overall umbrella of Bharat Mobility Global Expo." The last edition of the Auto Expo was held from January 11 to 18, 2023, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida with some of the leading automakers, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen, Nissan. Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto along with luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi skipped the event.

However, the inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 held from February 1-3 saw participation of many of these companies along with the other regulars at the Auto Expo.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry said at the 2025 edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, several sectoral sessions, business forums, CEOs conclave, media interactions and other business engagements will be organised on the sidelines of the show.

Additionally, the event will highlight the startup ecosystem within the mobility sector, it added.

Various central government ministries and departments will also be actively contributing by showcasing specific initiatives being undertaken for the mobility sector, the statement said.

Furthermore, state governments will be invited to join the event highlighting their respective initiatives aimed at attracting investments, it added.